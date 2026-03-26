Rocky Mount parks receive $42,000 grant to install life-saving AEDs

Franklin County Parks and Recreation in Rocky Mount has secured a $42,000 grant to install 12 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and 10 all-weather protective enclosures across high-traffic county parks.

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Franklin County Parks and Recreation in Rocky Mount has secured a $42,000 grant to install 12 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and 10 all-weather protective enclosures across high-traffic county parks.

The funding is part of T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants program and aims to expand access to life-saving equipment and improve emergency response for youth sports, families and park visitors.

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“This project reflects our commitment to keeping our parks not only active and vibrant, but safe,” said Paul Chapman, Director, Franklin County Parks & Recreation. “By placing AEDs at high-use facilities, we’re improving emergency readiness across our system.”

A community check presentation will be held at 6 p.m. April 14 at Waid Park Soccer Fields to celebrate the award.

Since launching in 2021, T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants program has invested more than $21.5 million in 475 small towns and rural communities across 49 states and Puerto Rico. In Virginia, more than $450,000 has been invested in communities across the state, including park improvements in Smithfield and a downtown plaza in Luray. Rocky Mount is the latest recipient.