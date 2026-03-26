South Boston Police Department Corporal placed on administrative leave

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – The South Boston Police Department announced Thursday that Corporal Dennis Blanks Jr. was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an independent investigation by the Virginia State Police.
The department said the investigation is the result of new allegations made against Corporal Blanks on social media in late February.
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The department said the following in a statement:
A previous investigation in 2022 was found to be unsubstantiated by the Virginia State Police due to lack of evidence and unsuccessful follow-up attempts with the complaintant. While this matter is under active investigation, the South Boston Police Department cannot share any additional information.
We take thse allegations seriously, and all complaints or information received will be investigated thoroughly. The South Boston Police Department values the trust of our community and remains dedicated to serving the citizens of South Boston with integrity and transparency.South Boston Police Department