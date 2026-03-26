Tyson Foods hit with federal lawsuit over alleged racism at Pittsylvania County plant

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – A former Tyson Foods employee is suing the company, alleging racial discrimination, workplace violence and repeated threats from supervisors who, according to the lawsuit, are still employed by the company.

Alvin Clark, a former maintenance mechanic at the plant, filed the 24-page lawsuit on March 16. According to the suit, the trouble started when Clark expressed interest in an HVAC promotion. His supervisor allegedly tried to discourage him from applying, citing his age and race — at one point calling him a racial slur.

Clark alleges he was repeatedly passed over for promotions and continued to be called slurs. When he brought his concerns to human resources, the lawsuit says it only made things worse.

According to the suit, supervisors then began threatening Clark directly — pulling guns and knives on him, hanging nooses around the plant and threatening to castrate and rape him.

A coworker eventually stepped in to defend Clark, but the lawsuit says that intervention led to physical violence. On one occasion, a supervisor allegedly pulled a loaded gun and attempted to shoot Clark before the weapon jammed. On another, Clark was allegedly sprayed in the face with chemicals. The suit also claims leadership assigned Clark and his coworker to unsafe jobs.

Despite reporting the incidents to Tyson’s human resources department, Clark alleges the company took no action. He ultimately lost his job, according to the suit.

Clark’s attorney, Brittany Maddox, sent 10 News a statement reading:

“What happened to Mr. Clark is something that should only be found in history books. For those thinking there is no way it happened, witnesses have verified many of the events. Hopefully, Mr. Clark’s case will help make sure history doesn’t repeat again.”

Tyson Foods provided the following statement:

“Tyson Foods takes any allegation involving team member safety seriously. We have zero tolerance for racism, harassment or retaliation in our workplace and are committed to fostering a respectful environment for our team members. We categorically deny these allegations and will address them through the appropriate legal process.”

Clark and his legal team are asking for a jury trial and are seeking “compensatory damages, including emotional pain and suffering, back pay and benefits, and other equitable relief, including reinstatement and/or front wages and benefits, punitive damages, liquidated damages, and for costs and attorneys’ fees.”