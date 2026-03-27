City of Covington issues Boil Water Advisory Thursday

COVINGTON, Va. – The City of Covington issued a Boil Water Advisory on Thursday due to a main water line break that occurred off S. Carpenter Drive near the CSX railroad.

The city issued the following statement that reads in part:

BOIL WATER ADVISORY

Notice of Customers of the City of Covington Waterworks

PWSID# 2580100

BOIL YOUR TAP WATER

Failure to follow this advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness.

03/26/2026

City of Covington Public Works advise all customers to boil their drinking water.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice for the following reason:

A main water line break has occurred off S. Carpenter Dr. near the CSX railroad. This has caused a complete loss of water or low water pressure to numerous areas. If you have lost all water. If you live in or around the Parrish Court Area, Edgemont Drive area and surrounding side streets, Jackson St. and all streets adjoining Jackson St. As well as any additional streets that may have complete water loss. When your water supply is shut off or if water pressure drops significantly this could potentially allow contaminants to enter the system, making the water unsafe to drink.

DO NOT DRINK OR COOK WITH TAP WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, beverage, and food preparation, and making ice until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Boiling the preferred method to assure that the tap water is safe to drink.

To boil your water- Bring all tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

If you cannot boil your tap water an alternative method of purification for residents that do not have gas or electricity is to use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25%. Public health officials recommend adding 8 drops of bleach (¼ teaspoon) to each gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand at least 30 minutes before use. Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Once the Boil Water Advisory has been lifted, residents will be notified through the same method of communication used to notify you of the advisory.

For more information please contact:

City of Covington Public Works at 540-965-6321

For frequently asked questions about boiling your tap water visit:

Virginia Department of Health – Office of Drinking Water FAQ website.

City of Covington