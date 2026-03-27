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WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Covington Middle School and Jeter-Watson Elementary closed due to boil water advisory, students to learn virtually

History is in the making in Alleghany County where two rival school systems are coming together for the benefit of the students and community. (Alleghany Highlands Public Schools)

COVINGTON, Va. – Alleghany Highlands Public Schools announced Thursday that Covington Middle School and Jeter-Watson Elementary would be closed Friday as a precautionary measure.

Officials said that the closure is due to the City of Covington being under a boil water advisory and students will learn virtually.

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The safety and well-being of students and staff remain AHPS’ top priority.

Meal packets will be available for student families at Jeter-Watson Elementary School from noon to 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

AHPS

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