Covington Middle School and Jeter-Watson Elementary closed due to boil water advisory, students to learn virtually

COVINGTON, Va. – Alleghany Highlands Public Schools announced Thursday that Covington Middle School and Jeter-Watson Elementary would be closed Friday as a precautionary measure.
Officials said that the closure is due to the City of Covington being under a boil water advisory and students will learn virtually.
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The safety and well-being of students and staff remain AHPS’ top priority.
Meal packets will be available for student families at Jeter-Watson Elementary School from noon to 1:00 p.m. on Friday.AHPS