Covington Middle School and Jeter-Watson Elementary closed due to boil water advisory, students to learn virtually

History is in the making in Alleghany County where two rival school systems are coming together for the benefit of the students and community.

COVINGTON, Va. – Alleghany Highlands Public Schools announced Thursday that Covington Middle School and Jeter-Watson Elementary would be closed Friday as a precautionary measure.

Officials said that the closure is due to the City of Covington being under a boil water advisory and students will learn virtually.

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