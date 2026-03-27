Hummingbird migration brings tiny travelers across the country

What an incredible shot! Thanks to Caroline T for sending this our way.

ROANOKE, Va. – Hummingbird migration is underway, and these tiny travelers are making their way across the country.

Despite their small size, hummingbirds are long-distance fliers. On a typical day, they can travel up to 23 miles. But during migration, especially when crossing the Gulf of Mexico, they may cover as much as 500 miles in a single stretch, according to Hummingbird Central.

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During this journey, a hummingbird’s heart can beat up to 1,260 times per minute, and its wings may flap anywhere from 15 to 80 times per second.

Now, these impressive birds are even starting to appear across Virginia. Have you spotted any hummingbirds in your area? Send us your pics here: wsls.com/pins

Planning on putting your hummingbird feeder out? Here are some tips the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center recommends: