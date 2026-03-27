Hummingbird migration brings tiny travelers across the country

ROANOKE, Va. – Hummingbird migration is underway, and these tiny travelers are making their way across the country.
Despite their small size, hummingbirds are long-distance fliers. On a typical day, they can travel up to 23 miles. But during migration, especially when crossing the Gulf of Mexico, they may cover as much as 500 miles in a single stretch, according to Hummingbird Central.
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During this journey, a hummingbird’s heart can beat up to 1,260 times per minute, and its wings may flap anywhere from 15 to 80 times per second.
Now, these impressive birds are even starting to appear across Virginia. Have you spotted any hummingbirds in your area? Send us your pics here: wsls.com/pins
Planning on putting your hummingbird feeder out? Here are some tips the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center recommends:
- Clean your feeders every 3-5 days with a mixture of 1 part bleach to 10 parts water; be sure to clean the inside thoroughly, too.
- Ensure you’re using the proper water-to-sugar ratio, which is 1/4 cup of sugar to 1 cup of water. Bring the solution to a boil and then let it cool before setting out. Leftover sugar water can be refrigerated for up to a week.
- Never leave out a dirty feeder! This can develop a fungus that causes a hummingbird’s tongue to swell, which prevents them from being able to withdraw their tongue. This condition, called Hummers Candidiasis, means they can’t eat and they will slowly starve to death.
- Do not use dyes, honey, molasses or raw sugar. If the syrup looks cloudy after being stored for a long time, do not use it.
- Avoid placing the feeder in direct sunlight as this will make the water go bad even faster.