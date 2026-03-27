Lynchburg’s proposed $620M budget targets infrastructure, schools

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s proposed 2027 budget tops $620 million, and city leaders say most of that money is earmarked for maintaining what already exists — not launching new programs.

Vice Mayor Curt Diemer said the city is making up for years of deferred upkeep.

“For years, we’ve basically ignored our infrastructure. We’ve got potholes and crumbling schools, we’ve got water pipes that need replacing so it’s time to start reinvesting and getting those things fixed,” Diemer said.

City officials have described the spending plan as a “maintenance budget,” with no new citywide initiatives on the table. Still, Lynchburg has been busy — adding a new police headquarters, preparing to open Fire Station No. 9 and recently completing upgrades at Riverfront Park. The question residents are asking: are they actually feeling those improvements?

Diemer said the budget does reflect meaningful growth.

“The whole city will benefit from the fact that there’s a 12% increase in spending. So there’s still increases going on. We’re dedicating a lot of money to our schools to try to get them in the right direction,” he said.

Residents weigh in on new facilities, quality of life

For many Lynchburg residents, the investment in updated facilities translates directly to better service on the ground.

“New facilities mean better equipment and everything so they can better do their jobs and everything. Probably help boost morale. You’d be surprised how a change of environment can help boost morale,” said Christmas, a Lynchburg resident.

The budget prioritizes keeping existing services running — staffing, equipment upkeep and routine repairs — rather than funding new initiatives. But as major projects wrap up, residents say they want to see those dollars reflected in their day-to-day lives.

Riverfront Park, one of the city’s recently completed projects, has drawn praise from residents who see it as a catalyst for downtown activity.

“It’s a great addition to the area, to downtown specifically. It’s going to attract people to downtown Lynchburg and get people outdoors,” said Keith Mascher, a Lynchburg resident.

What comes next

The City Council is expected to send its final fiscal year 2027 budget plan to a public vote next month. For full budget details and city documents, visit wsls.com.,