WATCH: March Mathness competition working to improve math skills in Roanoke County Public Schools

ROANOKE CO., Va. – March Madness isn’t exclusive to the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Now, math madness is capturing excitement in the classroom.

Roanoke County Public Schools leaders wrapped up their final week of competition, where students worked to improve their math skills.

The event matched 26 schools against each other. The fun, spirited competition is also making a difference for students when it comes to testing.

“It does have a direct correlation in our performance on our SOLs. It helps students with their number fluency. It helps them with their confidence, but it helps them reason their answer choices and to find one that best matches the correct answer,” Sarah Bayer, Roanoke County Public Schools mathematics supervisor, said.

This is the third year of the competition for Roanoke County Public Schools, and instead of a shiny trophy for all to see, the winner gets an equally coveted pizza party. The results will be announced when students return from spring break.