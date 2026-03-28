Three dogs rescued, guinea pig dead following structure fire in Hurt

Photo of a fire truck responding to the Hurt, Va., fire on March 27, 2026.

HURT, Va. – Three dogs were rescued, and one guinea pig was killed in a structure fire that occurred in Hurt on Friday evening, Hurt Volunteer Fire Department said.

HVFD said they were dispatched to the 700 block of Spring Street around 7:56 p.m. on Friday after receiving reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found high heat and smoke conditions.

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Authorities said they attacked the fire and searched the home. In their search, they found three dogs and a guinea pig. Unfortunately, the guinea pig succumbed to its injuries. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

Gretna Fire & Rescue, Altavista Fire Company, Chatham Volunteer Fire Department, Renan Fire Department and Medic 1 assisted in this incident.