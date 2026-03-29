Art on Wheels: Inside the Chaos Corner

ROANOKE, Va. – This isn’t your normal school bus - inside, it’s full of paint, creativity, and a little chaos.

Chaos Corner, a Roanoke-based mobile art studio, is now bringing hands-on, messy fun to festivals, pop-ups, and community events across the region.

The Splatter Studio is the brainchild of Miranda Thornton, a chemist who combined her love of science and creativity to design a one-of-a-kind experience.

In 2024, she took her business idea to the Gauntlet Business Competition, where she underwent a ten-week program to gain valuable business knowledge and insights to enhance her entrepreneurial skills.

Kids and adults alike can throw, splash, and create their own colorful masterpieces - no artistic experience required.

The Splatter Studio officially kicks off with a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, March 31, giving the community a look at the paint-filled fun.

The event starts at 11:30 and is hosted by the Roanoke Regional Chamber. You can register for the ribbon cutting here.

A list of upcoming community events is below.

The Splatter Studio will be at several community events in the coming months. (Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Thorton joined us on Sunday to give 10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman a hands-on look at how it’s done.