Thousands pack Martinsville Speedway for NASCAR’s spring race

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Thousands of NASCAR fans poured into Martinsville Speedway this weekend, filling the stands and tailgate lots ahead of the track’s first of two scheduled races this year.

Fans arrived early to take advantage of a full day of activities, including the NASCAR Experience, driver autograph signings, tailgating and the track’s well-known hot dogs.

For many, the trip to Martinsville is an annual tradition. Jason Hutchins, a season ticket holder, said he and his group have made the journey every spring and fall for a decade.

“We come every year to the spring and fall race, we’ve been season ticket holders for ten years and we just love racing,” Hutchins said.

When asked what keeps him coming back, the answer was immediate.

“Absolutely it’s the hot dogs, honestly, that, the beer, the friendship with fellow racers,” he said.

Robert Moyer, a Martinsville regular, said the experience never gets old.

“Every year, twice a year, here, it’s the best race,” Moyer said. “Vibes are great, met two drivers, got some autographs.”

Not everyone in the crowd was a seasoned Martinsville veteran. For some fans, this weekend marked their very first NASCAR race.

Kensley, a first-time attendee, said she has wanted to experience the sport live for years.

“I’ve actually never been to a NASCAR race, I’ve always wanted to go but never got the chance,” she said.

Her connection to the sport runs deep, though.

“I grew up in the racing industry, my dad worked on cars, my uncle actually works here for Martinsville,” Kensley said.

Thomas Jenkins also made the trip for the first time, on the invitation of a relative.

“I had an older cousin say I want a guys trip, he called, I came, family first,” Jenkins said.

Erin Haynie said NASCAR is more than a sport — it’s part of her surrounding culture.

“NASCAR is actually something that as a North Carolinian, is enriched in our upbringing, so we are here to support them but also just the sport as well to keep it thriving in our culture,” Haynie said.

She added that venues like Martinsville play a unique role in preserving the sport’s roots.

“Going back to the heritage of NASCAR, this is where it was developed, and coming to these smaller venues not only brings economics to the region, but it also kind of brings back that heritage piece as well,” Haynie said.

No trip to the track is complete without choosing a driver to root for. Fans were eager to share their picks heading into race day.

“The last few years, I’ve been a big Byron fan, but I just like a good race. Any passing, any hitting, I’m clapping,” Moyer said.

Jenkins said his eye was on his fantasy racing lineup.

“Right now, it’s probably Joe Gibbs Racing,” he said.

Kensley had a direct message for her driver of choice.

“Kyle Larson, you better be doing your hardest, I’m here for you, I want to see you win tonight,” she said.

From the racing to the food to the tradition, Martinsville Speedway continues to draw fans back year after year.