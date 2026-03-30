Pulaski County couple renews vows at LewisGale Hospital in Pulaski Chapel, 50 years after being married there

PULASKI CO., Va. – A Pulaski County couple renewed their wedding vows this weekend at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski Chapel, the same hospital where they were married 50 years ago.

Ricky and Debby Dishon had their wedding in March 1976 after their pastor became ill and was hospitalized. Officials say the pastor left his room in his pajamas and robe to officiate the couple’s ceremony in the hospital chapel.

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Their vow renewal was held on Saturday, and all four of their children attended, and one of their sons officiated the ceremony.

Debby Dishon also shares a long-standing connection to LewisGale Hospital Pulaski and the community. In the early 1990s, she began her nursing career as a registered nurse in the emergency room and went on to care for patients in the ER for more than 30 years. During her career, she received two DAISY Awards and the Frist Humanitarian Award.