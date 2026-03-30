Roanoke County Schools pairs with Carilion Clinic to improve workforce shortage

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Leaders from Roanoke County Public Schools and Carilion Clinic are entering a long-term partnership to expand the regional workforce and provide ongoing support.

It comes in the form of a $1.2 million investment in medical instruction provided at the Roanoke County Career and Technology Center.

This is also part of the campaign for excellence, which looks to improve the workforce shortage in many high-demand industries.

“I think they’re life changing because they really expose students at an early age in health science careers. That’s not always possible with other industries so what we like to say about these programs is we’re teaching students how to think about health science careers and also exposing to some extent into the clinical environment so they can see what the work would be like.” Tara Wiedman, senior director for human resources

RCCTC is set to open at the beginning of 2027.