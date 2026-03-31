Pulaski County officials inviting community to help create VA250 commemorative mural

PULASKI CO., Va. – Pulaski County officials announced Tuesday that the county had been awarded a grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation to support a community-driven mural project commemorating the county’s role in the American Revolution.

The $3,950 matching grant will fund the creation of a large mosaic mural to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. Matching funds are being provided jointly by Pulaski County Tourism and the Belle Hampton Legacy Center.

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Officials say that the mural will be installed on the historic barn at Bell Hampton Farm in Dublin. Community participation is at the heart of the project and community members are invited to paint individual tiles that will be incorporated into the final mural design.

Beginning April 1, tile-painting opportunities will be available during regular business hours at The Wilderness Road Regional Museum in Newbern. Additional opportunities to participate will be offered at several upcoming events, including:

• May 30 — Spring Fly-In at New River Valley Regional Airport

• June 7 — Loyalist Day at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum

• June 19 — Juneteenth Celebration at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum

The completed mural will be unveiled during Belle Hampton Legacy Center’s fundraising event,

Red, White, & You, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026.

“This mural is more than a work of art, it is a reflection of our community’s shared history and pride,” said April Martin, Pulaski County VA250 Committee Chair. “As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, this project gives residents a unique opportunity to connect with our Revolutionary War roots and leave a lasting mark for future generations to experience and appreciate.”