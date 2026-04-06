25th Annual Blue Ridge Kite Festival to be held Saturday, April 18 at Green Hill Park

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Roanoke County officials announced Monday that the 25th Annual Blue Ridge Kite Festival will be held on Saturday, April 18, at Roanoke County’s Green Hill Park.

Officials say the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and those who attend can enjoy a fun-filled day of kite flying, where the sky will be filled with thousands of kites in the sky.

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Kite demonstrations will be provided by the Richmond Air Force Kite Club, who will be flying kites and educating the public on various flying techniques. Additionally, free kites will be available, courtesy of United Healthcare, while supplies last.

An Activity Zone will have crafts and activities for families and children to enjoy throughout the day. Vendors will be on-site offering a diverse array of kites as well as handmade artisan items.

The Kite Festival is a free, rain-or-shine event! Visit here for more details.