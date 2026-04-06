Armed and dangerous suspect sought after deadly Halifax County shooting

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A search is underway for an armed and dangerous man in connection with a deadly shooting in Halifax County, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the Acorn Road area in the northern part of Halifax County for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported by North Halifax EMS and airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

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Lucas Markee Witcher is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds. He is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Authorities said if you see Witcher, do not approach him.

Anyone with information regarding Witcher is asked to contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 434-476-3334.

Authorities said the incident appears to be isolated. The investigation is active and ongoing.