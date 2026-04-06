Gov. Spanberger signs bills into law aimed at accelerating economic development across the state

Governor Spanberger’s office announced Monday that she had signed bipartisan legislation to grow the economy, create new jobs and support business investment within the commonwealth including two bills aimed at growth in our region.
Officials say the legislation will create 3,250 new jobs and bring $7.1 billion in business investment to Virginia.
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The bills the Governor signed into law will support economic development projects, including the more than $500 million investment in Pittsylvania County, Spanberger announced in February.
“From my very first day in office, I have been working to create a stable business environment so companies can hire, expand, and continue to invest in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “I am signing these bills into law so we can continue to grow Virginia’s economy and create opportunities for Virginians.”
Governor Spanberger signed the following bills into law to support business investment in the Commonwealth and create jobs for Virginians, including two bills that will affect development in our region:
- HB1531 (Delegate Luke Torian), SB835 (Senator L. Louise Lucas) — Avio USA will invest more than $537 million and create more than 1,500 jobs in Pittsylvania, building solid rocket motors for the defense, tactile propulsion, missile systems, and commercial space sectors. Passed with bipartisan support.
“Attracting new businesses and jobs to Virginia is a core focus of my administration — and I’m proud of the hundreds of millions of dollars in investment we have already announced this year. I look forward to continuing to work with legislators, local communities, and business leaders as we make clear that Virginia is the top state in the nation to grow or start a business," Spanberger said.