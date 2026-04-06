Gov. Spanberger signs bills into law aimed at accelerating economic development across the state

FILE - Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivers her State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virignia General Assembly at the Capitol, Jan. 19, 2026, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Governor Spanberger’s office announced Monday that she had signed bipartisan legislation to grow the economy, create new jobs and support business investment within the commonwealth including two bills aimed at growth in our region.

Officials say the legislation will create 3,250 new jobs and bring $7.1 billion in business investment to Virginia.

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The bills the Governor signed into law will support economic development projects, including the more than $500 million investment in Pittsylvania County, Spanberger announced in February.

“From my very first day in office, I have been working to create a stable business environment so companies can hire, expand, and continue to invest in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “I am signing these bills into law so we can continue to grow Virginia’s economy and create opportunities for Virginians.”

Governor Spanberger signed the following bills into law to support business investment in the Commonwealth and create jobs for Virginians, including two bills that will affect development in our region:

HB1531 (Delegate Luke Torian), SB835 (Senator L. Louise Lucas) — Avio USA will invest more than $537 million and create more than 1,500 jobs in Pittsylvania, building solid rocket motors for the defense, tactile propulsion, missile systems, and commercial space sectors. Passed with bipartisan support . — Avio USA will invest more than $537 million and create more than 1,500 jobs in Pittsylvania, building solid rocket motors for the defense, tactile propulsion, missile systems, and commercial space sectors.

HB799 (Delegate Luke Torian), SB403 (Senator L. Louise Lucas) — Hitachi Energy will invest more than $457 million and create more than 825 jobs in Halifax to produce critical electrical grid infrastructure. Passed with bipartisan support . — Hitachi Energy will invest more than $457 million and create more than 825 jobs in Halifax to produce critical electrical grid infrastructure.

HB800 (Delegate Luke Torian), SB404 (Senator L. Louise Lucas) — Eli Lilly and Company will invest more than $2 billion and create more than 450 jobs in Goochland to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients for cancer, autoimmune, and other advanced therapies. Passed with bipartisan support . — Eli Lilly and Company will invest more than $2 billion and create more than 450 jobs in Goochland to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients for cancer, autoimmune, and other advanced therapies.

HB1076 (Delegate Amy Laufer), SB527 (Senator Creigh Deeds) — AstraZeneca will invest $4 billion and create 500 jobs in Albermarle to manufacture medication for chronic diseases and antibody-drug conjugates. Passed with bipartisan support . — AstraZeneca will invest $4 billion and create 500 jobs in Albermarle to manufacture medication for chronic diseases and antibody-drug conjugates.

“Attracting new businesses and jobs to Virginia is a core focus of my administration — and I’m proud of the hundreds of millions of dollars in investment we have already announced this year. I look forward to continuing to work with legislators, local communities, and business leaders as we make clear that Virginia is the top state in the nation to grow or start a business," Spanberger said.