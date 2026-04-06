Hummingbird season begins in Southwest Virginia: What to watch for

Our favorite tiny travelers have arrived in Southwest Virginia! According to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, hummingbird season is underway, and these little birds are already making appearances in the area.

Hummingbirds travel thousands of miles each year, with a few even making the nonstop trek across the Gulf of Mexico in a single flight. Out of the 350 species of hummingbirds found around the world, only 15 breed in the United States. The ruby-throated hummingbird is the one you’re most likely to spot in our region. While rare, someone might catch a glimpse of a rufous or Allen’s hummingbird, but those sightings are far from the norm.

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If you’re hoping to spot one, keep an eye out for the males first. They usually arrive ahead of the females and can be recognized by their bright red throats. The females tend to show up just a little later.

Have you spotted any hummingbirds in your area? Send us your pics here: wsls.com/pins

Planning on putting your hummingbird feeder out? Here are some tips the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center recommends: