Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce to host Spring Job Fair April 17 in Forest

FOREST, Va. – If you’re on the hunt for a new job, the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce might be able to help.
The Chamber’s Spring Job Fair is set for Friday, April 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blue Ridge Community Church at New London, located at 2361 New London Road in Forest.
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Admission is free, and the Chamber will offer resources like childcare. Plus, bagels and coffee will be available while supplies last. Need a ride? You can find transportation options through the ConnectingVA app.
Job seekers will have the chance to meet with employers, hand out resumes and even interview on the spot.
There are full-time, part-time and seasonal positions up for grabs. About 30 businesses from Bedford, Lynchburg, Roanoke and surrounding areas will be there, representing a wide range of industries, from nursing and manufacturing to marketing, public safety, education, environmental science and more.
Some of the employers you’ll find at the event include:
- Aflac – Melissa Karnes
- Bedford County
- Bedford County Department of Social Services
- Bedford County Public Schools
- Bedford County Sheriff’s Office
- Bedford Regional Water Authority
- Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority
- Centra Health
- Cintas
- Collaborative Health Partners
- CSE, Inc.
- Custom Truck One Source
- English Construction
- Express Employment Professionals
- Foster Fuels
- Horizon Behavioral Health
- iHeartMedia
- Intercept Health
- Mariners Landing
- Peaks of Otter Restaurant & Lodge
- Servpro of Lynchburg, Bedford & Campbell Counties
- Southern Air
Whether you’re just starting your career or looking for a new opportunity, this job fair could be your next big step. For more details, visit BedfordAreaChamber.com or call the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce at 540-586-9401.