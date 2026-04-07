Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce to host Spring Job Fair April 17 in Forest

FOREST, Va. – If you’re on the hunt for a new job, the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce might be able to help.

The Chamber’s Spring Job Fair is set for Friday, April 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blue Ridge Community Church at New London, located at 2361 New London Road in Forest.

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Admission is free, and the Chamber will offer resources like childcare. Plus, bagels and coffee will be available while supplies last. Need a ride? You can find transportation options through the ConnectingVA app.

Job seekers will have the chance to meet with employers, hand out resumes and even interview on the spot.

There are full-time, part-time and seasonal positions up for grabs. About 30 businesses from Bedford, Lynchburg, Roanoke and surrounding areas will be there, representing a wide range of industries, from nursing and manufacturing to marketing, public safety, education, environmental science and more.

Some of the employers you’ll find at the event include:

Aflac – Melissa Karnes

Bedford County

Bedford County Department of Social Services

Bedford County Public Schools

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office

Bedford Regional Water Authority

Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority

Centra Health

Cintas

Collaborative Health Partners

CSE, Inc.

Custom Truck One Source

English Construction

Express Employment Professionals

Foster Fuels

Horizon Behavioral Health

iHeartMedia

Intercept Health

Mariners Landing

Peaks of Otter Restaurant & Lodge

Servpro of Lynchburg, Bedford & Campbell Counties

Southern Air

Whether you’re just starting your career or looking for a new opportunity, this job fair could be your next big step. For more details, visit BedfordAreaChamber.com or call the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce at 540-586-9401.