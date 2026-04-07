Lynchburg man arrested in connection with arson and burglary at Dragon Fire Games

A man has been arrested in connection with an arson and burglary that occurred last week in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

On Thursday, April 2, at approximately 4:15 a.m., authorities responded to a report of an incident on Memorial Avenue. While on patrol, a Lynchburg police officer noticed a fire at Dragon Fire Games, located at 3102 Memorial Ave., and notified the department’s Emergency Communications Center.

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Crews from the Lynchburg Fire Department arrived and were able to quickly contain the fire. According to the Fire Marshal, a preliminary investigation indicates the fire may have been set intentionally.

Evidence collected from the scene will be sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for further analysis. In addition to property damage, the business reported that several items were stolen.

No injuries were reported, authorities said.

As a result of the investigation, Donald Collier, 35, of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

Arson

Burglary

Grand larceny

Collier is being held without bond.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Dempsey at 434-455-6162 or Fire Marshal Jimmy Seay at 434-455-6351. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900, online at http://p3tips.com, or through the P3 mobile app.