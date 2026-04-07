Roanoke to host interactive traffic garden event to promote student traffic safety

Roanoke’s seventh annual traffic safety campaign, the Walk & Roll Ready Rally, is set to return this weekend.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s seventh annual traffic safety campaign, the Walk & Roll Ready Rally, is set to return this weekend.

The event takes place Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westside Elementary School. Families can expect interactive, hands-on activities designed to teach children essential traffic safety skills. Walk & Roll to School Day will be held on May 6.

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Students and parents will learn how to navigate real-life traffic scenarios at Westside Elementary School’s traffic garden, located at 1441 Westside Blvd NW. Kids will also have the chance to practice crossing intersections, recognizing traffic signs, and applying the rules of the road while walking and biking.

Parents can bring bikes and helmets for safety checks and proper helmet fittings.

For more information on Roanoke’s 2026 Walk and Roll to School Day, click here.