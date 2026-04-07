Virginia Tech awarded $1.65 Million in federal grants for health research

Virginia Tech has been awarded $1.65 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to advance critical health research.

The funding includes $377,650 for clinical research on neurological disorders, $764,572 to support mental health research focused on depression, and $513,812 for pancreatic cancer treatment research.

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U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, who represents Virginia’s 9th District, announced the grants. Griffith serves as chairman of the Health Subcommittee on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

“Many Americans are counting on the efforts of institutions like Virginia Tech to help advance research and potential treatments,” Griffith said. “These HHS grants for more than $1.6 million help Virginia Tech provide more support of important research initiatives.”