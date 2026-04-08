Blue Ridge Kite Festival returns to Roanoke County for 25th anniversary

The Blue Ridge Kite Festival is coming back to Roanoke County for its 25th anniversary.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of people will be sending kites into the skies at the Green Hill Park. The park was chosen not just for its outdoor beauty, but also for the amount of space it provides.

“Green Hill Park is a great asset in our community for folks in Roanoke County in the region to enjoy some of our trails and the Greenway,” Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism Marketing and Administration Coordinator Alex North said. “We also have a great space for events and every year we kick that off during the spring with Kite Festival.”

The Richmond Air Force Kite Club will be flying demonstrations throughout the day, while an Activity Zone will have crafts and activities for families to enjoy.

The festival has been in the works for the past couple of months, and since it is the 25th anniversary, Roanoke County has a little special event planned.

“It’s been a staple in the Roanoke region for years,” North said. “We’re going to be celebrating that not just by having the event for the 25th year, we’ll have a special photo op thanks to our partners and sponsors from Virginia 811.”

The festival is free for all and will take place on April 18 from 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The first 1,000 kids will also get a free kite. A sensory tent will also be available for anyone who may get a little overstimulated.