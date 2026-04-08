Patchwork 250: Local artist captures legacy of Black military trailblazers in FAHI Museum painting

The Fayette Area Historical Initiative (FAHI) Museum in Martinsville is now home to a powerful new painting celebrating the remarkable legacies of four Black military heroes from Martinsville and Henry County.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Patchwork 250 is a new initiative from WSLS 10 that tells Virginia’s story, one piece at a time. Like a quilt made of many patches, every person, story, and tradition adds something special to our history. Join us as we celebrate 250 years by sharing the stories that make our region unique, one patch at a time.

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As Fayette Area Historical Initiative (FAHI) Executive Director Charisse Hairston stands before a painting, she beams with pride while describing the rich history captured in the gentle strokes of a paintbrush. The artwork features four figures who made a significant impact on Martinsville and Henry County: Dr. Dana Baldwin, Sgt. Floyd Hairston, Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. Armour G. McDaniel, and retired Gen. Dennis L. Via.

“I’m very proud of this and such a talented painter just to be able to take these grainy pictures and to take the vision that I had and then come out with something just so beautiful,” said Hairston.

The painting is more than just art; it’s a living canvas honoring some of Martinsville-Henry County’s most prominent historical figures, both past and present. The piece is now on display at the Fayette Area Historical Initiative in Martinsville.

“I wanted FAHI to have a piece, just that we could reference,” Hairston said. “You know, the way we wanted to honor Virginia 250.”

The painting’s artist, Clevester Woods, hopes the work resonates with everyone who sees it.

“It gives a benefit to everybody to let everybody know that everybody is somebody, and these men fought hard and gave their lives for the cause,” Woods said.

The painting depicts World War I veteran Dr. Dana Baldwin, who, after returning to Martinsville, opened several businesses and a hospital for African Americans during the Jim Crow era.

“He was one of the first doctors from Virginia to enlist in the med corps of World War I,” Hairston explained.

Sergeant Floyd Hairston, a Buffalo Soldier and local shop owner, is also featured. He was known for staying true to his military roots.

“His great niece was telling this story about how he had this flag in front of his store, and he would salute that flag every morning and every night,” Hairston said.

Lieutenant Colonel Armour McDaniel, a teacher turned Tuskegee Airman, is depicted as well. His story was featured in the 2012 movie “Red Tails.”

“The most familiar part you can remember is that he was the one who bailed out of his plane during that Ramitelli mission, became a prisoner of war,” Hairston said.

General Dennis Via, Virginia’s first four-star general and a Henry County native, is also included.

The painting contains four symbols, each representing one of the trailblazers: the rod of Asclepius for medicine, a buffalo, an airplane, and four stars. Some symbols are immediately recognizable, while others require a closer look.

“The flag kind of goes into a wave, and if you notice General Via is at the arch of that wave, and it’s like he’s looking back to say thank you to those who paved the way for him,” Hairston noted.

Hairston said the decision to focus the painting on military figures was clear.

“You can have freedom. You can win a war and get freedom, but if you don’t have anyone to defend that freedom, then you can easily lose it.”

Woods said the project weighed heavily on him, knowing the importance of what he was creating.

“I’ve painted hundreds of paintings, but I don’t know of any of the paintings I’ve done that put as much pressure on me as this painting has. I wanted to get it right because I knew a lot of people would be looking at this, and a lot of prominent people.”

The piece took Woods six months to create. He had to go to several sources to research the four men, including working with his brother, a retired Navy captain.

“We stayed on the phone countless hours shuffling through the pictures, trying to dissect the pins and all the ribbons and things they had on their uniforms,” Woods said.

The long hours culminated in a painting now on permanent display at the FAHI Museum in Martinsville, ensuring that the legacy of these four men, and their contributions to Martinsville and the nation, will not be forgotten.

Want to discover more stories that make Virginia unique? Visit the Patchwork 250 page to explore the full quilt of our region’s history, one patch at a time.