Virginia Tech to host poetry competition honoring Nikki Giovanni’s legacy

This summer, Virginia Tech will celebrate the life and legacy of the renowned poet and former Virginia Tech professor, the late Nikki Giovanni.

A poetry contest is returning to Virginia Tech on Wednesday, celebrating the legacy of renowned poet and English professor Nikki Giovanni.

The Giovanni-Steger Poetry Prize competition will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre. Giovanni, who died in 2024, launched the competition in 2006 alongside former Virginia Tech President Charles Steger.

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Giovanni received hundreds of awards and honors throughout her career, including a 2024 Emmy for exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking for “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project.” She was also recognized as a cultural icon of the Black Arts and Civil Rights movements, forging friendships with figures such as Rosa Parks, Aretha Franklin, James Baldwin, Nina Simone and Muhammad Ali.

The competition is open to students of all majors and will showcase a variety of Virginia Tech student poets vying for monetary awards.

Student finalists will present their original poetry, and the top three winners will receive prizes.