City of Salem warns of phone scam callers

SALEM, Va. – The City of Salem is warning people of a potential rise in scam callers looking to steal people’s hard-earned money.

Since these types of scams are constantly occurring, the City is looking to get ahead of the scammers with early warning.

The new Commonwealth’s Attorney, the Sheriff, and Police Chief will be sending out a flyer out in all city utility bills during April.

They warn you about the techniques scammers are using to try to steal your money.

If you ever get a call from someone who says that they are with law enforcement, saying you missed jury duty and owe them a fine, that’s your signal to hang up the phone.

Actual law enforcement will never demand payment over the phone, so don’t give them your bank account numbers, social security number or your credit card number.

If you get a suspicious phone call, call the Salem Sheriff’s office at 540-375-3040