City Stadium renovation brings bars, carnival area to Lynchburg’s historic ballpark

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A familiar Lynchburg landmark is getting a fresh look. Construction is already underway at City Stadium, where city officials and project partners are rolling out a $5.25 million plan to upgrade fan spaces and bring new family-friendly attractions to the historic ballpark.

The project includes a new third-base outdoor bar, an expanded first-base bar deck, a carnival area with a playground and carousel, and an upgraded sound system — all designed to modernize the experience while keeping the ballpark’s historic look intact.

A ballpark with deep roots

City Stadium has been part of Lynchburg since the 1940s, and this renovation marks a new chapter for the beloved venue. City officials say the work will roll out over the next two years, carefully staged so fans can still enjoy games during the season.

The city of Lynchburg is partnering with Jamerson-Lewis Construction, CJMW Architecture and the Hill City Howlers on the project.

Owner addresses early concerns

Hill City Howlers owner and CEO Dylan Narang acknowledged that not everyone was immediately on board.

“I think at the very beginning there were people that were wondering about the taxes,” Narang said. “I think at a city council meeting there were a couple of comments about needing money for teachers and schools but this isn’t that. I’m paying a lease for the stadium.”

Economic ripple effects expected

Megan Lucas, chief economic development officer for the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, says the improvements are expected to benefit the broader community.

“There will be a positive economic impact,” Lucas said. “It will be felt in our hotels, restaurants, retail spaces, festivals, farmers markets, and certainly our hotels.”

Keeping history, adding comfort

City officials say the goal is straightforward — add modern comforts and new family spaces without sacrificing the history that makes City Stadium special. The upgrades are designed to give kids a place to play and create more spots for neighbors to gather before and after games.

Changes are already visible at the stadium, with crews actively working to bring the renovated ballpark to life.