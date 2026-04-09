Gov. Spanberger signs bills into law to raise minimum wage, boost workforce training and support economic growth

FILE - Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivers her State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virignia General Assembly at the Capitol, Jan. 19, 2026, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Gov. Spanberger’s Office announced Thursday that the Governor had signed into law legislation to incrementally increase the state minimum wage to $15 per hour, secure stronger wages for Virginians who feed and fuel the Commonwealth and connect more Virginians with career opportunities.

“Today, we are putting more money in the pockets of Virginia workers,” said Governor Spanberger. “If you work full-time in Virginia, you should be able to afford to live in Virginia. You should be able to keep up with your rent or mortgage, fill your medications, and save for your kids’ futures. I am signing legislation to support the men and women who power our economy, including so many of the people who keep our agriculture industry strong — and we were proud to work with the Virginia Farm Bureau to strike a balance to protect farm workers and our vital farming industry.”

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Governor Spanberger signed legislation to raise Virginia’s minimum wage and put more money in workers’ pockets:

· HB1 (Delegate Jeion Ward), SB1 (Senator L. Louise Lucas) — Incrementally increase the state minimum wage to $15 per hour by January 1, 2028.

· HB20 (Delegate Adele McClure), SB121 (Senator Jennifer Carroll Foy) — Paying Virginia’s farm workers the state minimum wage.

Signed by the Governor, SB1 and HB1 codify the adjusted state hourly minimum wage of $12.77 per hour that went into effect on January 1, 2026. The legislation will then increase the minimum wage to $13.75 per hour on January 1, 2027, and subsequently increase the minimum wage to $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2028.

Governor Spanberger also signed the following bills into law to connect more Virginians with career opportunities and invest in workforce development:

· HB67 (Delegate Michael Feggans), SB25 (Senator Jennifer Carroll Foy) — Bring new workers into Virginia’s offshore wind industry. Passed with bipartisan support .

· HB275 (Delegate Sam Rasoul), SB10 (Senator David Suetterlein) — Allowing more high school students to start an apprenticeship in culinary arts or information technology. Passed with bipartisan support .

· HB413 (Delegate Elizabeth Guzman) — Strengthening the healthcare workforce by creating a new program to help high school students train and obtain certification as certified nurse aides. Passed unanimously .

· HB915 (Delegate Alfonso Lopez) — Allows localities to give federal workers who are furloughed or working without pay during a government shutdown an extension on personal property tax payment. Passed with bipartisan support .

· HB494 (Delegate Elizabeth Guzman) — Helping to connect federal employees who were fired as a result of DOGE cuts with job opportunities in state government.

· HB54 (Delegate Rip Sullivan), SB286 (Senator Lashrecse Aird) — Establishes a state internship coordinator to promote opportunities for students interested in public service. Passed with bipartisan support .

· HB772 (Delegate Virgil Thornton) — Gives local workforce development boards the flexibility they need to invest in their local workforces. Passed unanimously .

“Virginia’s competitive advantage is our talent. Preparing Virginia’s next generation to succeed not only helps young Virginians earn a good living, but it makes clear to businesses across the nation that they will thrive in our Commonwealth. Because investing in our workforce is a win for families, a win for local communities, and importantly, a win for the businesses that call Virginia home,” Gov. Spanberger said.