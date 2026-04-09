Historic Daleville cemetery near site of proposed apartment complex raises concerns

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – Construction activity near a historic cemetery in Botetourt County is raising concerns from some families as officials review plans for a nearby apartment development.

Heavy equipment has been clearing and grading land adjacent to the Daleville Cemetery, a site residents say holds generations of local history. The work is tied to a proposed 276-unit apartment complex known as “The Wellington,” which is currently under county review.

For some community members, the project is personal.

“Some people can drive by a cemetery and say they have an ancestor buried there,” said Botetourt resident Greg Rieley. “All of my ancestors seem to be buried here that were from Botetourt County.”

Rieley posted a video on the Facebook group Boteoturt Conservatives and Independent Thinkers with the caption in part saying, “THIS is our historic Daleville. An assault on our history.... Tinker Creek is just beyond here.”

Rieley and others say ongoing construction activity is disrupting the atmosphere of the cemetery, where funerals are still regularly held.

“People still have funerals here, and the construction doesn’t stop for that,” Rieley said. “I think that’s a big concern for families coming out here to bury loved ones.”

He also raised concerns about how close excavation work is to existing graves.

“We don’t know, to be honest with, what type of damage could be done here,” Rieley said. “They are six feet that direction from excavating. The graves are six feet down, so we know that they’re pretty close.”

Botetourt County addressed the project in a Facebook post, saying, “The site grading revealed Botetourt’s famous limestone. While no official site plans have been announced by the developer, the County has received plans under first review for 6 buildings. 2 of those will be mixed-use buildings with commercial space on the first floor and apartments above. The other 4 buildings are multifamily structures. No timeline on completion.”

Plans submitted for The Wellington include six buildings — two mixed-use structures with commercial space on the ground floor and apartments above, along with four additional multifamily buildings.

County leaders say the project remains in the design phase, with plans under initial review and details still being evaluated. No building permits have been issued, and there is no official timeline for construction.

The developer, Thomas Builders, did not respond to a request for comment.

For now, the future of the project remains uncertain, even as work continues near the cemetery.