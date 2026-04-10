Convicted killer Jesse Matthew transferred to lower-security prison

Jesse Matthew, the man convicted of killing two Virginia college students, has been transferred to a lower security prison facility.

OAKWOOD – Jesse Matthew, the man convicted of killing two Virginia college students, has been transferred to a lower security prison facility.

According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, the transfer took place on March 6.

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Matthew had been housed at Red Onion State Prison in Pound, Virginia - a “supermax” facility. He is now being held at Keen Mountain Correctional Center in Oakwood, a Level 4 maximum-security prison.

Matthew is serving multiple life sentences for the murders of Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington and University of Virginia student Hannah Graham.

In a statement, the Department of Corrections said, “The VADOC can confirm this individual was transferred to Keen Mountain Correctional Center on March 6, 2026. The facility meets the inmate’s security needs, along with meeting the safety and security of our corrections team and the incarcerated population.”