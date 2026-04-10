Virginia Tech President Tim Sands stepping down after 12 years

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech President Tim Sands announced he will step down in the coming months after 12 years leading the university, a departure that caught many Hokies off guard and drew reactions from Virginia’s top elected officials.

During his tenure, undergraduate enrollment grew by 30 percent and applications increased by 200 percent. Sands and his wife, Laura, plan to remain in the Blacksburg area. No official timeline for his departure has been announced.

Students Reaction

On a typical spring day at Virginia Tech — students tanning, playing games, relaxing outside — the question on campus was the same: what comes next?

For many students, the news came out of nowhere.

“I had no idea. I literally had no idea at all,” said Karly Schumacher, a Virginia Tech freshman.

Sophomore Ben Berrios described a more complicated reaction.

“It was kind of a mixed reaction of not being surprised and surprised at the same time,” Berrios said. “It seemed like he was on the way out, but it was just earlier than expected.”

Freshman Leah Sager put it simply: “Diva Down! It was kind of sad.”

Sophomore Meadow Wlodarczyk said she and her roomate were joking about who might replace Sands — even floating James Franklin’s name — but acknowledged the underlying uncertainty.

“We are a little shocked just because, I don’t know, it’s Tim Sands. And our first question was kind of like, why?” Wlodarczyk said.

What Hokies want in the next president

When asked about the future, students landed in two camps: keep the momentum going, or use the moment to make history.

“I’m happy with everything, just keep everything the same,” Schumacher said.

Sager hopes the Board of Visitors will appoint Virginia Tech’s first female president.

“I would love to see a woman. I don’t think Tim Sands has done anything bad, of course. I just would really love to see some representation leading Virginia Tech,” Sager said. “I’d rather the most qualified candidate get it, but in my heart I’d love to see it.”

Wlodarczyk called the idea “a really good idea.” Senior Reese Meyers took a results-first view.

“I don’t really care — not to sound like that’s a bad thing — but it’s like, either way, just whoever’s gonna do a good job, whether it’s a woman or a man,” Meyers said.

The sentiment heard most across campus: keep the school on the right track, and students will support whoever leads it.

Virginia leaders weigh in

The announcement drew statements from Virginia’s congressional delegation and Governor Abigail Spanberger.

Sen. Mark Warner called Sands’ tenure “a period of major growth and transformation,” saying the president had positioned Virginia Tech “as a more competitive global research institution.”

“As the university looks ahead, it is essential that Virginia Tech takes the time to conduct a thoughtful and thorough search for its next leader,” Warner said.

Rep. Morgan Griffith, who represents Virginia’s 9th District, praised Sands for inspiring growth and said his own children benefited from opportunities at the university.

“I join the Virginia Tech community in wishing him and his wife Laura the best,” Griffith said.

Gov. Spanberger credited Sands with cementing Virginia Tech “as a leading center of innovation and excellence” and said she knows he “will remain an integral part of the Blacksburg community in the coming years.”

Sen. Tim Kaine struck a sharper tone, saying he was “deeply troubled by the sudden departure.”

“This action has the earmarks of previous well-publicized efforts to oust presidents at other Virginia public universities — VMI, UVA and George Mason,” Kaine said. “I urge Governor Spanberger to get to the bottom of this latest attack on Virginia higher education and take all necessary action to insulate university leadership from politically-motivated schemes.”

Virginia Tech Board of Visitors Rector John Rocovich praised Sands’ legacy, singling out the Virginia Tech Carilion Academic Health Center and the Innovation Campus in Alexandria as lasting contributions.

“President Sands’ leadership in establishing the Virginia Tech Carilion Academic Health Center and the Innovation Campus will yield huge dividends to Virginia Tech for 100 years,” Rocovich said.