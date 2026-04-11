One dead, one injured after Jeep collides with USPS vehicle in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead and one is injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a USPS vehicle that occurred in Montgomery County on Saturday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

MCSO said they, along with Montgomery County Rescue, Montgomery County Fire Department and Elliston Fire Department, responded to the 2200 block of Alleghany Spring Road around 10 a.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, crews found that a Jeep Cherokee had run off the roadway and collided with a USPS delivery vehicle.

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Authorities identified the driver of the Jeep as James Norwood of Elliston. Norwood died at the time of the collision. The driver of the USPS vehicle was taken to the New River Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is still under investigation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.