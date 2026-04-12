One dead following single-vehicle crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Bedford County on Sunday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said a Ford F-250 was traveling South on Rocky Ford Road around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

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Authorities identified the driver as 39-year-old Bo Cephus Morgan of Vinton. Unfortunately, he died at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation. We ill update you with more information as it becomes available.