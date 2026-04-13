Complete burn ban issued for City of Lynchburg

Lynchburg officials have announced a city-wide burn ban in response to gusty winds and low relative humidity.

The ban will be in effect on Monday, April 13, but authorities will continue to monitor weather conditions each day. The ban also means that any controlled burn permits issued by the city are temporarily suspended.

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As a reminder, the statewide burn ban remains in effect until April 30, which only permits open burning between 4 p.m. and midnight. The City of Lynchburg’s ordinance is more restrictive and only allows burning between 4 and 8 p.m.

Locals are asked to properly dispose of cigarette butts, matches, and any other flammable items.