Police fatally shoot armed man during domestic dispute call in Christiansburg

A man was fatally shot by officers after he pulled a gun as police responded to a domestic dispute call in Christiansburg, according to the Christiansburg Police Department.

According to the Christiansburg Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of Miller Street Southeast just before 7:40 p.m. for a report of a domestic dispute. When they got to the scene, officers tried to make contact with the suspect, who was inside the home. Police say that’s when he pulled out a handgun, forcing officers to back away, set up a perimeter, and try to negotiate.

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The situation escalated when the man came outside with the gun. Officers say they tried to negotiate and de-escalate, but the man went back inside. A short time later, he came out again, still armed, and moved toward police.

At that point, officers used non-lethal “beanbag” rounds in an attempt to take him into custody without using deadly force. However, police say the man drew his gun, and officers fired.

First aid was given, but the man died at the scene. Virginia State Police is now investigating.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Christiansburg EMS also responded to the incident.