Spanberger orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday in remembrance of former Delegate Marian A. Van Landingham

Gov. Abigail Spanberger issued a flag order on Friday requesting that all U.S. and state flags at state and local buildings in the Commonwealth be flown at half-staff in remembrance of former Delegate Marian A. Van Landingham, who passed away on April 4, 2026. The Governor asked that the flags be lowered at sunrise and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Here is the Governor’s full statement:

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