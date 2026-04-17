Spanberger orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday in remembrance of former Delegate Marian A. Van Landingham

Gov. Abigail Spanberger issued a flag order on Friday requesting that all U.S. and state flags at state and local buildings in the Commonwealth be flown at half-staff in remembrance of former Delegate Marian A. Van Landingham, who passed away on April 4, 2026. The Governor asked that the flags be lowered at sunrise and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Here is the Governor’s full statement:
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In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of former Delegate Marian A. Van Landingham. We honor her decades of service to the Commonwealth as an advocate for the arts, legislator, and community servant.
I hereby order that the flag shall be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, April 18, 2026, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, the 17th day of April, 2026.
Sincerely,Gov. Abigail Spanberger