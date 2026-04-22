Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke releases an American Beaver for GIVE Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center kicked off its GIVE Roanoke celebrations with the release of a healthy American Beaver back into the wild, the center announced.

GIVE Roanoke is a 24-hour online giving event that helps fund the care of nearly 2,800 injured or orphaned wild animals the center treats every year.

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.As one of the most important fundraising days of the year for our Center, every gift directly impacts the lives of the Bald Eagles, Bobcats, foxes, songbirds, turtles, and countless other species that rely on the center.

The center says it has a goal of raising $40,000, which is essential to sustain the center throughout the year.

Donations can be made here. ,

The beaver had been in the center’s care for more than a year. The one-year-old came from the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center.