Lynchburg man arrested and charged after investigation into alleged gun trafficking

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Springfield Police Department announced Tuesday that it had arrested and charged a Lynchburg man after an investigation into alleged gun trafficking.

Officials said the arrest took place at 12:10 p.m. on Monday when members from multiple agencies seized three firearms from 32-year-old Ananias Davison as he arrived on a bus at Union Station.

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For the past several weeks, FIU detectives had been working with ATF Agents on an investigation related to Davidson allegedly transporting firearms across state lines as part of an illegal firearms distribution operation.

Officials said Davidson was alleged to acquire firearms, load them into luggage and load them onto a bus. Davidson is then alleged to ride a bus to Massachusetts, where he would then connect with prospective customers to purchase the firearms.

Around 11:15 a.m., a bus Davidson was on arrived at Union Station from North Carolina. Massachusetts State Police K9 Roxy was utilized to locate potential firearms and alerted law enforcement officers to a backpack stowed in the office.

Once the K9 located luggage, passengers exited the bus. All passengers retrieved their luggage except Davison, who remained in the area, watching what was occurring.

Officials said the backpack was the lone piece of luggage that was not retrieved. During a search of the backpack, investigators recovered two loaded large-capacity firearms and an unloaded firearm. Detectives and officials then placed Davidson under arrest.

During the booking process at Springfield Police Headquarters, Davidson broke a doorknob to the holding area and kicked a bench, breaking it away from the wall.

Officials say at the time of his arrest, Davidson also had three outstanding warrants, which are non-extraditable. Those alleged offenses occurred in California, Virginia and North Carolina. He was also convicted of a felony in California.

Davidson has been charged with the following: