Jubilee Family Development Center reaches $1,000,000 goal for Tools For Change Capital Campaign

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Jubilee Family Development Center in Lynchburg announced that it had reached its $1,000,000 goal for the Tools for Change Capital Campaign to expand the Astronaut Leland Melvin STEM Center at Jubilee.

The campaign will add five new classrooms, a patio, and a ramp for all-access to the Astronaut Leland Melvin STEM Center.

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Officials say that the center plans to break ground and begin construction in August, and the expansion will be complete in May 2027. Classes will continue to be held in the current building while the expansion construction is in progress.

The Astronaut Leland Melvin STEM Center offers college classes and certification training for adults, including cybersecurity, building trades, certified nursing assistant and more.

Jubilee’s life coach guides adult students through academic enrichment, career planning and job training programs that enable them to enter the skilled labor workforce, increase their income and help stabilize their families.

The Astronaut Leland Melvin STEM Center is not just for adults - it is also for children. The new Mark Spain Media Center will be located in the expansion! The Mark Spain Media Center teaches Jubilee youth the skills necessary for careers in digital media, including photography, videography, podcasting, graphic design, film/audio/photo editing, and journalism.

Learn more here.