Miss Virginia delegates learn CPR to fight leading cause of death among women

ROANOKE, Va. – More than 50 Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia’s Teen delegates took part in hands-on CPR demonstrations in Roanoke this week, as competition week continues through Saturday.

The training, led by Carilion and the American Heart Association, is part of a broader effort to raise awareness about heart disease and prepare contestants to be leaders both on and off the stage.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 people experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest each year in the U.S. Immediate CPR can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival.

Miss Virginia’s Teen Aryana Guest said the training is especially important for women and young girls.

“It’s a vital thing that we all need to learn, especially as women, because it is the leading cause of death amongst women throughout the nation. And so with us, especially young girls, being able to learn how to perform hands-only CPR, we’re able to save more lives no matter the circumstance or situation.”

Competition week continues through Saturday, when new Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia’s Teen titleholders will be crowned.