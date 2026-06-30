Rural King to invest $40 million into Henry County distribution facility, 150 new jobs expected

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced on Tuesday that Rural King, a national retail brand that specializes in farm and home supplies, is set to invest $40 million to establish a new distribution facility in Henry County.

Rural King has acquired a 500,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Martinsville’s Patriot Centre Industrial Park that was vacated by the VF Corporation in 2025. Once the center is completed, it is expected to bring 150 new jobs to the commonwealth.

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“Rural King’s decision to locate its new distribution center in Henry County underscores Virginia’s position as a premier logistics hub on the East Coast. This investment builds on that foundation by bringing new life to an existing facility and creating meaningful jobs for the region. We’re proud to increase Rural King’s presence in Henry County and to support a project that will strengthen our supply chains and create quality jobs for hardworking Virginians.” Governor Abigail Spanberger

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Henry County to secure the project, and Spanberger approved a $750,000 grant to assist with the project.

You can read more about the project here.