More than 3,500 power outages reported in Roanoke and Franklin County

If you’re without power, you’re not alone. Appalachian Power is reporting more than 3,500 customers experiencing outages in the Roanoke area and Franklin County.

The power outage began around 8 a.m., and power is expected to be restored around 1:30 p.m., according to the APCo power outage map.

Recommended Videos

At this time, the exact cause is unclear, but crews are working to resolve the issue.

Click here to see the areas that have been affected.