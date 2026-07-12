‘Just you and the bike’: What it’s like to race 50 miles at the mountain bike nationals in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The USA Cycling Endurance Mountain Bike National Championships launched Sunday with a marathon race at Carvins Cove in Roanoke, Virginia, drawing elite riders from across the country for more than 50 miles and thousands of feet of climbing.

For elite competitors like Caden Frost and John Wessling, the course was a test of grit, focus and endurance from start to finish.

“It’s such a pure mindset that you’re just completely in the moment — nothing else matters, it’s just you and the bike,” said Frost, who finished fifth in the Elite Men’s division.

Wessling, who finished 12th in the Elite Men’s division, said the course stood out from others he has raced.

“I mean, it was probably one of the better courses I’ve raced — lots of roots, lots of rocks. It’s kind of catered to a well-rounded racer. You kind of had to do everything,” Wessling said.

Frost described the physical and mental toll of Sunday’s race.

“Super painful and definitely a battle of keeping mental focus throughout the four hours,” the rider said.

Championships bring economic, cultural boost to Roanoke Valley

Organizers say hosting the championships is a win for the Roanoke Valley beyond the podium. Visitors come for the race, discover the region and often return — or even relocate.

Landon Howard, president of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, said the event’s draw is already on full display.

“I was just talking to a family from Atlanta, another family from Colorado — they know this is a special place, and people are moving here because of that. I think it just helps us market our region,” Howard said.

Events like the national championships are among the reasons Virginia’s Blue Ridge has earned the designation of America’s East Coast Mountain Biking Capital.

Competition continues through weekend

Racing continues throughout the week with short track events at Elmwood Park before the championships wrap up next weekend with cross-country racing at Explore Park.

For a full guide and details on each event, visit the Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge website here.

For a full list of winners and rankings, you can find race results here.

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