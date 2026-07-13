Man arrested following drug distribution investigation in Bedford County; methamphetamine, heroin, crack cocaine seized

Photo of Shane Conner and seized items following the investigation.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested following a large drug bust in Bedford County on Friday, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said.

BCSO said they began a drug investigation in the Hardy area of Bedford County in June 2026. During the investigation, they identified Shane Conner as a suspect involved in the distribution of narcotics.

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Authorities said their VICE/Narcotics Unit, along with the sheriff’s office’s SWAT team, executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 Block of Angel Valley Drive on July 10. As a result, the following was seized from the property:

87 grams of methamphetamine

56 grams of heroin

23 grams of crack cocaine

19 firearms

As a result of the investigation. Conner was arrested on the following charges:

3 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute

Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm

If you have any additional information that could assist in this investigation, please contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.