Good Shepherd Lutheran offering full day preschool

ROANOKE, Va. – Finding a preschool is one thing — finding one that fits an eight-hour workday is another. That’s the gap Good Shepherd Lutheran Preschool in Roanoke is looking to close.

Beginning Sept. 1, the preschool will transition from a half-day program to a full-day schedule, offering care from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Leaders say the change is designed to better meet the needs of working families.

“People ask, you know, if you offer full day, and it’s like, no, we don’t. And so they would start searching elsewhere,” said Keith Beasley, pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

The question came up again and again — and now the church is answering it.

Childcare demand stretches across Roanoke region

The challenge, however, extends beyond one preschool. Child Care Aware of Virginia says many providers across the Roanoke region continue to operate at capacity with waiting lists, making it difficult for families to find available care.

“Many programs operate at capacity and maintain active waiting lists, making access to quality child care one of the ongoing challenges for working families across our region and throughout Virginia,” said Misty Jewell, Piedmont Regional Manager for Child Care Aware of Virginia.

The organization says every new child care opening creates opportunities for families — helping parents stay in the workforce while giving children a safe, nurturing place to learn and grow.

Ministry, community meet in the classroom

For Good Shepherd, filling that need is also part of its larger mission.

“This has always been an outreach to our community in that way. It’s a way for us to serve,” Beasley said.

Preschool Director Steffni Michael echoed that sentiment, emphasizing just how much is at stake for local families.

“It’s so important because families need it. And if parents can’t work, we can’t spend money on Roanoke,” Michael said.

Leaders hope the new full-day program makes life a little easier for working parents — while giving children more time to learn and grow. Families interested in enrolling can visit Good Shepherd Lutheran Preschool’s enrollment page for more information.