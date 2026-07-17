Buena Vista appoints next city manager

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Buena Vista has selected its next city manager, naming Krystal M. Onaitis to the city’s top administrative position.

The Buena Vista City Council unanimously appointed Onaitis following what city leaders described as a competitive executive recruitment process. She will succeed Interim City Manager Wayne Handley, who has served in the role during the transition.

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Mayor Jesse Lineberry thanked Handley for guiding the city during the leadership change and said the council is confident Onaitis is prepared to continue the city’s progress.

“Wayne Handley stepped forward when the city needed steady leadership, and I am grateful for the commitment, professionalism, and service he has provided as Interim City Manager. The City Council is confident that Krystal Onaitis has the experience and leadership needed to keep moving our community forward. We thank Wayne for answering the call to serve and look forward to working with Krystal as she begins this important role." Mayor Jesse Lineberry

As city manager, Onaitis will oversee Buena Vista’s daily operations, supervise department heads, manage public safety and finances, support economic development efforts and oversee major projects and regional initiatives.

Onaitis brings more than 15 years of executive leadership experience in local government. Most recently, she served as deputy county administrator for Goochland County, where she oversaw several departments, including community development, utilities, parks and recreation, and transportation. She also previously served as city manager in Covington from 2019 to 2022.

Onaitis said she looks forward to working with city leaders, staff and residents to build on Buena Vista’s recent momentum.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve a value-based city such as Buena Vista in a region I love. I look forward to bringing my experience and skillset to work with and through the City Council to help realize its vision for the future,” Onaitis said. “I am excited to partner with the Council, staff, community partners, and the citizens of Buena Vista to build upon the City’s successes and continue moving Buena Vista forward. Being part of this new chapter under the leadership of a motivated Council represents a rare opportunity not only to preserve Buena Vista’s unique character, but to help it prosper as well as preserve its distinct values.”