Pirates Days returns to Smith Mountain Lake for 13th year with new venue

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – 10 News Community Journalist Bella Walser was live on 10 News This Morning from Smith Mountain Lake to preview the changes at this year’s celebration of Pirate Days at Smith Mountain Lake.

Despite low water levels reshaping summer at Smith Mountain Lake, one of the area’s most beloved traditions is sailing back this weekend. Pirate Days returns for its 13th year, bringing live entertainment, sword fighting, costume contests and a mission to give back to the local community.

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“The event as a whole is specifically designed to give back to the community,” said PJ Nagel, Pirate Days Weekend organizer. “We have a bunch of different groups that come out, and they lend a hand, volunteer, and at the end of the event, we get to write them some financial contribution.”

New location, same spirit

This year’s event marks a first — Pirate Days moves to Wind Vineyard, stepping away from its traditional waterfront setting. Organizers say the change is minor in the grand scheme of things.

“The only thing that’s different other than the physical location is we don’t have a waterfront seat for the water activities,” Nagel said. “We’re gonna have everything else the same. We’re gonna have all the pirates, all the mermaids, all the vendors, all the kids’ activities.”

The weekend kicks off Friday night at Mango’s Bar & Grill on Bridgewater Plaza with a costume contest and live music, before the main celebration moves to Wind Vineyard on Saturday.

Drawing pirates from across the country

The community-driven mission is what draws participants from well beyond Virginia’s borders. Sir Charles Edward Spark traveled from Fayetteville, North Carolina, while Jawshua SharkBite Plum made the trip from Clearwater, Florida.

“What better way to spend your time on the weekend than getting in kit, being a pirate, and enjoying the company,” Spark said.

Plum said the draw goes deeper than the costumes and celebration.

“All of us have different things that we do, and we try to support each other in our efforts — those that benefit are the children and community,” Plum said.

For Spark, the event offers something harder to find.

“You get to escape the reality of life,” he said.

The real treasure

Plum said the event’s momentum speaks for itself — and shows no signs of slowing.

“The impact you make is really self-gratifying,” Plum said. “It just keeps growing and growing, so why we keep doing it? You just can’t stop.”

Organizers say that while the pirates bring the entertainment, the real treasure remains the contributions made to the surrounding community.

Find out more about SML Pirate Days at this link!