Emergency roadwork to impact I-81 southbound in Salem, Roanoke County this weekend

Emergency roadwork on southbound Interstate 81 in Salem and Roanoke County will impact drivers this weekend.

As part of the work in Roanoke County, I-81 southbound between exits 141 and 140 will be reduced to one lane beginning Friday, July 17 at 9 p.m. through Sunday, July 19 at 10 a.m. The on-ramp at exit 141 onto southbound I-81 will also be closed during that time.

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Alternate routes available for drivers

Drivers heading southbound can exit I-81 at exit 141, travel to the roundabout at Route 311 and re-enter I-81 at exit 140. Drivers who normally use the exit 141 on-ramp to access southbound I-81 can instead use the exit 140 on-ramp.

Delays and heavy congestion are expected during the closures.

For the latest road conditions in Virginia, drivers can use VDOT’s free 511 mobile app, visit 511virginia.org or follow the VDOT Salem District on Facebook or X.