Consumer Reports: How to deal with wildfire smoke

Wildfires have become an increasingly common part of the summer landscape, burning millions of acres each year. But even if you live hundreds—or even thousands—of miles from an active wildfire, Consumer Reports says smoke and fine particles can still affect the air you breathe inside your home.

Wildfire smoke can travel long distances, carrying tiny particles that can reduce indoor air quality and pose health risks. Consumer Reports says one of the best ways to protect yourself indoors is with a high-performing air purifier.

According to Consumer Reports’ Tanya Christian, an air purifier is a strong first line of defense against wildfire smoke. In CR’s testing labs, experts evaluate dozens of air purifiers by pumping smoke, dust, and other contaminants into a controlled chamber to measure how quickly each model removes airborne particles. The faster a purifier clears the air, the better it scores.

Among the top performers in Consumer Reports’ ratings is the Blueair Blue Pure 211i Max, which excelled at removing dust, pollen, and smoke from larger rooms. CR says the unit works best with its fabric pre-filter removed. For shoppers looking for a lower-priced option, the Honeywell InSight HPA5300B also performed well, although it achieved its best results only when operated on its highest fan speed.

Consumer Reports says an air purifier works best when combined with other steps to keep smoke out of your home. Close windows and doors during smoky conditions, and seal any gaps with weather stripping—or even masking tape if that’s all you have available. Spending most of your time in a room with few or no windows can also help reduce exposure, as can avoiding rooms with vents that bring in outside air.

If wildfire smoke is affecting your area, Consumer Reports recommends running your air purifier around the clock until conditions improve. It’s also important to replace the filter as soon as the indicator light signals that it’s time, since a clogged filter won’t remove particles as effectively.

Finally, remember that wildfire smoke isn’t the only source of indoor air pollution. Consumer Reports says fireplaces, candles, incense, and even pollution from nearby roads can all affect the air inside your home. Reducing those sources whenever possible can further improve indoor air quality.