Healthwatch: Why blueberries pack a powerful punch

July is National Blueberry Month.

If you like blueberries, or have been thinking about trying them, you may be surprised to know this tiny fruit offers some big health benefits.

“Blueberries have a rich source of antioxidants, actually one of the largest sources of antioxidants when it comes to fruit. They contain an antioxidant called anthocyanin. Anthocyanin gives blueberries that blue hue,” said Julia Zumpano, RD, registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic.

Antioxidants help protect the body from cell damage and disease, which is why fruits like blueberries are so beneficial.

But that’s not all.

Zumpano said blueberries have also been shown to help with brain health, heart health and reducing inflammation.

So, what’s the best way to eat them?

She said you could eat them on their own or add them to something else, like a salad, muffins or pancakes.

You also don’t need to buy fresh blueberries.

Frozen can be a great option if you want to save money.

“I always have a frozen bag of blueberries in my freezer. They defrost well, you can microwave them for a couple of minutes and throw them into oatmeal, yogurt, or a smoothie. There are so many versatile ways you can use them, so it’s a matter of just getting them on your routine grocery list,” she said.

Zumpano said while blueberries offer a lot of benefits, it’s worth checking out other berries too, like blackberries and raspberries.

That way you have more variety in your diet.